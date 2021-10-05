BHU Entrance Exam 2021: Test Paper Codes 104, 105 Rescheduled Again

BHU UET 2021 entrance exam revised dates
(Photo: Wikimedia commons)
The National testing Agency (NTA), on Tuesday, 5 October, released a notice regarding the rescheduling of some entrance exams of undergraduate courses of Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test (BHU UET 2021).
BHU UET 2021 Test Paper codes 104 and 105 are rescheduled on 9 October 2021. This is the second time these exams are getting rescheduled. Initially, these exams were scheduled on 29 September, which was later postponed to 6 October. According to the latest update, they will now be conducted on 9 October.
"The candidates for Test Paper Code 104 and 105 may please visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, bhuet.nta.nic.in to download their Admit Card by 6 October 2021," reads the official notice.
Test Paper Code 104: B Ed - Mathematics : Maths/Statistics; B Ed Special Education - V I & H I (Mathematics)
Test Paper Code 105: B Ed - Humanities and Social Sciences; B Ed Special Education - V I & H I (Social Sciences and Humanities)
As per the official notice, these exams have been rescheduled in the view of difficulties faced by many students in downloading their admit cards.
"Due to various issues at the backend, many candidates have not been able to download their Admit Cards for Test Paper Code 104 and 105. Keeping in view the difficulties experienced by them, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the date of examination for Test Paper Codes 104 and 105 to 09 October 2021 (Saturday)," reads the official notice.
Earlier, Test paper code 135 (B Sc Ag /B Sc Ag RGSC) was also rescheduled to 6 October 2021. Candidates appearing for the same must note that there is no further change in its schedule. It will be conducted in the first shift (8am to 10am) on 6 October 2021. Candidate who have registered for it can download their admit cards from the official website of BHU NTA: bhuet.nta.nic.in.
