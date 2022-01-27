BHU RET 2021-22: Registration Process Begins For PhD, MPhil Programmes
(Photo: The Quint)
The admission process for PhD, MPhil courses at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has officially begun.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of the university at bhuonline.in and register online.
Candidates must note that it is through the research entrance test (BHU RET 2021-22) that candidates will be shortlisted for the PhD / Vidyavaridhi/ MPhil/ Integrated MPhil, PhD programmes for the academic year 2021-22.
Read below to know important dates, eligbiloity criteria and other important information pertaining to the BHU RET 2021-22 admissions.
Application Process Commences: 20 January 2022
Application Process Concludes: 15 February 2022
Admit Card Release Date: Approximately 6 March 2022
BHU RET 2021 Test A Date: 16 March 2022
Candidates who have completed their masters in different subjects can apply for the entrance examination of BHU RET 2021-22.
However, candidates, those applying for the PhD, are advised to check course wise requirements and subject wise eligibility before applying for the BHU RET 2021-22.
Visit the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'Application for RET 2021'
Choose your desired course/ program
You will then be redirected to a new window with an application form.
Enter the required information such as name, date of birth, email id, etc.
Pay the application fees required.
Once completed, your BHU RET 2021-22 form will successfully be uploaded.
Download the confirmation page and keep a print out for future purposes.
For more information on the BHU RET 2021-22 admissions, please visit the official website of BHU and stay tuned to the quint.
