BHU RET 2021–22: Registration Process Begins for PhD, MPhil Programmes

The admission process for PhD, MPhil courses at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has officially begun.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of the university at bhuonline.in and register online.

Candidates must note that it is through the research entrance test (BHU RET 2021-22) that candidates will be shortlisted for the PhD / Vidyavaridhi/ MPhil/ Integrated MPhil, PhD programmes for the academic year 2021-22.

Read below to know important dates, eligbiloity criteria and other important information pertaining to the BHU RET 2021-22 admissions.