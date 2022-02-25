AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021: AACCC to Begin Round 2 Registration from Today

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 2021 Dates
AYUSH NEET: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will commence the registrations for AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) round 2 counselling 2021 from Friday, 25 February 2022.
Candidates willing to register for the same can do it on the official website of AACCC: aaccc.gov.in.
Here's the schedule for second round counselling.
Registration and Payment: 25 February to 02 March 2022, till 03 pm (Payment facility to be available till 06 pm IST)
Choice Filling/ Locking: 26 February to 02 March, till 11:55 pm (Choice Locking from 03 pm to 11:55 pm on 02 March)
Processing of Seat Allotment: 03 to 04 March 2022
Publication of Seat Allotment Result: 05 March 2022
Reporting to allotted institute 06 to 14 March 2022
Visit the official website of AACCC: aaccc.gov.in
Click on 'UG Counselling'
You will be directed to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling webpage
Click on Round 2 registration link on the homepage
Enter your registered Email address and mobile number
Register your self and pay the registration fees
Save your counselling registration details
AYUSH NEET UG counselling is begin conducted for admission to Under Graduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) courses for All India Quota seats including Government, Government Aided, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, and National Institutes.
