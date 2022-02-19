NEET MDS 2022 Exam May Be Postponed by 4-6 Weeks: Union Health Ministry

NEET MDS 2022 Exam Date: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that it may defer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam by four to six weeks. The ministry further stated that the NEET MDS exam could be rescheduled around the same date as NEET PG 2022.

The NEET PG 2022 exam has been rescheduled to 21 May 2022.