NEET MDS 2022 Exam May Be Postponed by 4-6 Weeks: Union Health Ministry

NEET MDS 2022 Exam Date: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that it may defer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam by four to six weeks. The ministry further stated that the NEET MDS exam could be rescheduled around the same date as NEET PG 2022.
The NEET PG 2022 exam has been rescheduled to 21 May 2022.
The notification of postponement was released in view of the representations made by United Doctors Front Association and NEET MDS aspirants, requesting to extend the date of NEET MDS 2022 examination.
"It is informed that the matter has been examined in this Ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 examination, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that the date for the conduct of NEET-MDS examination 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," reads the official notice by ministry.
The ministry further added that the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses might be fixed for July 31 2022, instead of 31 March 2022.
For further updates about NEET MDS 2022 exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the NBEMS.
