Assam HS Result 2022: Tentative Date, Passing Marks, Percentage of Past Years

Assam HS results 2022 are to be expected by end of June, next week.
(Photo: iStock)
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC is all set to announce the date for the Assam HS Result 2022 very soon. There might be a delay in the Assam 12th results 2022 declaration due to the floods. Students who appeared for the exam can check the official website for more details at ahsec.assam.gov.in.
Assam HS Result 2022 was expected to be out in the third week of June 2022 as SEBA 10th Results 2022 are already out. As per the sources, the Assam 12th results can be expected to be released by the end of June, which is next week due to the Assam Floods.
The result declaration date is expected to be announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma since he had also announced the Assam SEBA 10th result date beforehand.
Assam 12th result 2022 tentative Date: Last week of June
Assam 12th result 2022 official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in
In order to pass the 12th exams and make it to the merit list in Assam HS Result 2022, students will have to score at least 30% marks on all the papers. Even their aggregate score must be at least 30%. Without this score, students are likely to fail.
2021-99.18%
2020- 84.84%
2019- 82.82%
2018- 81.68%
