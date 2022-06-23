Assam HS Result 2022: Tentative Date, Passing Marks, Percentage of Past Years

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC is all set to announce the date for the Assam HS Result 2022 very soon. There might be a delay in the Assam 12th results 2022 declaration due to the floods. Students who appeared for the exam can check the official website for more details at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Assam HS Result 2022 was expected to be out in the third week of June 2022 as SEBA 10th Results 2022 are already out. As per the sources, the Assam 12th results can be expected to be released by the end of June, which is next week due to the Assam Floods.

The result declaration date is expected to be announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma since he had also announced the Assam SEBA 10th result date beforehand.