SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Registration Begins: Apply Online for 797 Posts

Fill SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 application form on ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for the Selection Posts recruitment in Ladakh 2022. The registration process for the same has also commenced on 23 May 2022, on the official website of SSC.
Therefore, eligible candidates who wish to apply for the SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 can fill up their application forms on ssc.nic.in.
Last date to apply for SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022: 13 June 2022 (by 11 pm)
Last date and time for making online fee payment: 15 June 2022 (11 pm)
Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 16 June 2022 (11 pm)
Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of bank): 18 June 2022
Application Form Correction Window: 27 to 29 June 2022 (till 11 pm)
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Go to 'Register Now' under 'Login' section on homepage
Fill up the relevant details and register yourself
Key in your registration number and password
Click on 'Login'
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fees
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
"Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for each category of post," reads the official notification released by the SSC.
A total of 797 vacancies are to be filled through this SSC Selection Posts Ladakh recruitment drive.
