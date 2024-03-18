AP TET Result 2024 To Be Released Today At aptet.apcfss.in; Steps To Download

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the AP TET results today. Once the result will be declared, the candidates can check their score at the official website — aptet.apcfss.in.

The scores link were scheduled to be activated few days before but there has been a delay in updating of the same at the official website.

This year, AP TET 2024 was conducted from February 27 to March 9 in two shifts, one from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and the other from 2:30 pm till 5 pm. It was held for Paper 1 (Part A and B) and Paper 2 (Part A and B) for science, math and social studies. After the exam, the APTET 2024 provisional answer key was released on March 10, and candidates were given time till March 11 to raise objections against the given answer key.