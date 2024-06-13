AP TET Result 2024 Date: When Will Andhra Pradesh TET Results be Declared?

AP TET Result 2024 Date: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh is anticipated to declare the AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) Result 2024 anytime soon. However the concerned officials have not confirmed the exact result date and time yet. Once released, candidates who appeared in the AP TET Exam 2024 can download and check their scores from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in by using their personal login details.

This year, AP TET Examination was conducted from 26 February to 9 March 2024. The provisional answer key was released on 6 March 2024 and the final answer key was uploaded on the website on 14 March 2024. Earlier, the AP TET Result 2024 was scheduled for 14 March but due to some unknown reasons, the result was postponed and is still awaited.