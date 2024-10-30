AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Released: How to Download at aptet.apcfss.in?

advertisement
The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the APTET Final Answer Key 2024 on aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates who participated in the exam can visit the website to download the final key.
The AP TET 2024 exam took place over multiple dates between 3 October and 21 October 2024. The exam was held in two sessions daily, from 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Following the exam, the provisional answer key was released on 4 October 2024, with a window for candidates to submit objections opening on 5 October 2024.
To qualify for the exam, candidates from the open category must obtain a minimum score of 60 percent, while BC category candidates require 50 percent. SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled candidates must score 40 percent to pass. Differently-abled candidates (Visually, Orthopedically, Hearing Impaired, and Autism) with a minimum 40 percent disability are eligible to apply.
The APTET score will hold a 20 percent weightage in the Teacher Recruitment of the State Government. The remaining 80 percent weightage will be given to the Written Test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). Selection lists shall be prepared based on the written test in the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).
For further details, candidates can refer to the official APTET website.
Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details like application number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your answer key will be displayed.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
Direct Link to Download AP TET Final Answer Key 2024
