AP Manabadi Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: BIEAP Class 12 Result Declared

AP Inter Second Year Results 2021: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Friday, 23 July, declared intermediate second year (Class 12) result. The result was announced by Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Audimulapu Suresh in a press conference at 4 PM.

AP inter second year result has been declared for around 5.19 students, reported Indian Express.

Students who were enrolled to appear for AP inter (class 12) exam can check their result on the following websites: examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.