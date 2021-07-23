AP Manabadi Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: BIEAP Class 12 Result Declared

AP second year result was announced by Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Audimulapu Suresh.
BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Inter Second year result is available on examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

(Photo: The Quint)

AP Inter Second Year Results 2021: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Friday, 23 July, declared intermediate second year (Class 12) result. The result was announced by Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Audimulapu Suresh in a press conference at 4 PM.

AP inter second year result has been declared for around 5.19 students, reported Indian Express.

Students who were enrolled to appear for AP inter (class 12) exam can check their result on the following websites: examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

How to Check Andhra Pradesh Inter Result

  • Visit one of the following websites: examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in

  • Click on 2nd year general results/ vocational results

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Get Result'

  • Your result will appear on the screen

  • Save it for future reference

This year, Andhra Pradesh government had cancelled AP board Class 12 exams in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result has been evaluated on the basis of Class 10 board result and Class 11 marks.

BIEAP has used 30:70 formula for the result. 30 percent weightage has been given to Class 10 marks (best three subjects), and the remaining 70 percent has been evaluated on the basis of subject-wise marks of class 11, reported NDTV.

Published: 23 Jul 2021,03:22 PM IST
