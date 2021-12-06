AP ICET Counselling Registration 2021 Begins: Here's How To Apply

The AP ICET is conducted by the APSCHE for admission into MBA and MCA courses in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
The Quint
Education
Published:

AP ICET counselling registration 2021 begins on sche.ap.gov.in. Image used for representation purpose.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>AP ICET counselling registration 2021 begins on&nbsp;sche.ap.gov.in. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>

AP ICET Counselling Registration 2021: The registration process for web counselling for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 has been commenced by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Candidates who have qualified the exam can register for the AP ICET counselling process on the official website of the APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.

Also ReadAP EAMCET 2021: Final Phase Counselling Registration Commenced
The AP ICET is conducted by the APSCHE for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

AP ICET 2021 Admissions: Web Counselling Schedule

  • Web counselling registration: 4 to 10 December 2021

  • Verification of certificates: 4 to 11 December 2021

  • Web options selection from: 1 to 11 December 2021

  • Change of web options : 12 December 2021

  • Allotment of seats : 16 December 2021

  • Self-reporting and joining at college: 17 to 21 December 2021

Also ReadAP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Announced
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Register for AP ICET 2021 Web Counselling?

  • Visit the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in

  • Click on the ‘AP ICET’ link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on the 'Candidates Registration' link

  • Enter your AP ICET 2021 hall ticket number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Fill up the registration form

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

  • Download and save it for future reference

"Once the entire allocation process is completed the candidate will be allowed to download the Provisional allotment orders from the website," reads the user manual released by the APSCHE.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the APSCHE.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT