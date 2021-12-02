AP EAMCET 2021: Final Phase Counselling Registration Commenced

AP EAMCET 2021: Final Phase Counselling Registration Begins Today
The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has begun the final phase registration of AP EAMCET counselling 2021 on 2 December 2021.
Thus, candidates who wish to apply for the final phase counselling round for B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy Courses can apply online through the official website of AP EAPCET at sche.ap.gov.in.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the final phase counselling round is 3 December 2021. Hence, interested candidates must apply as soon as possible.
With regard to the online verification of uploaded certificates, candidates must remember that the process will be done from 3 December 2021 to 4 December 2021.
Alongside this, we-options shall also be utilized between 2 December 2021 and 5 December 2021.
Candidates must note that in case any person wishes to change his or her options, they must do so on 6 December 2021. Henceforth, the allotment of seats shall be done on 9 December 2021.
Please read below for a simple step by step procedure to apply for the AP EAMCET 2021
Go to the official site of AP SCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'EAMCET 2021 admissions' available on the home page.
Enter your registration details and click on submit.
Fill in the AP EAMCET 2021 application form, make the required payment for application fees and click on submit
Download the confirmation page of your AP EAMCET 2021 application and take a print out for future reference.
Please check this space regularly for more updates on the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling and visit the official website of AP SCHE mentioned above for more details.