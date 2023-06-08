AP ICET Result 2023 To Be Declared Today on 8 June: Download Scores on Manabadi

AP ICET Result 2023 will be declared today on 8 June at 12 pm. Details here.
AP ICET Result 2023 Releasing Today on 8 June 2023: The Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu is all set to declare the AP ICET result 2023 today on 8 June. Candidates who appeared in the AP ICET Exam this year can download and check the scorecard, rank card, and other important details on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.
The AP ICET Exam is held annually for students who want to enter different MBA and MCA courses. This year, the exam was conducted by concerned officials on 24 and 25 May 2023 via CBT mode. The exam was held across different examination centers of the state.
To access the result on the aforementioned websites, candidates will be asked for personal login credentials like application number, date of birth, and others.
Previously, AP ICET answer key was released on 26 May 2023. The answer key was provisional and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till 28 May. The AP ICET 2023 final answer key may also be released today along with the result.
Once released, candidates must follow the below steps to download and check the AP ICET Result 2023.
Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the AP ICET Result 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
