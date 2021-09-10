AP ECET 2021 Hall Ticket Released: Here's How to Download It

AP ECET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19 September.
AP ECET hall ticket out on sche.ap.gov.in

(Photo: The Quint)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) on Thursday, 9 September, released the hall tickets/ admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 (AP ECET).

Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from the official website of JNTUA: sche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2021: Important Dates

  • Hall Ticket Downloading: 9 September

  • Date of Examination: 19 September

  • Preliminary Key: 20 September

  • Final Date for Receiving Objections: 23 September

  • Final Key and Results Declaration: 1 October

  • Rank Cards Downloading: 5 October

How to Download AP ECET Admit Card 2021

  • Visit the official website of AP ECET: sche.ap.gov.in

  • Click on 'Download Hall Ticket' link on the home page

  • Enter your registration number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Download Hall ticket'

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for future use

AP ECET examination will be for 200 Marks with 200 objective type questions. According to the instruction booklet, the qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET 2021 is 25 percent of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) ie, 50 marks out of a total of 200. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.

AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by JNT University, Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for lateral admission into second year regular B.E., BTech, BPharmacy courses.

