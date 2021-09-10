AP ECET 2021 Hall Ticket Released: Here's How to Download It

AP ECET examination will be for 200 Marks with 200 objective type questions. According to the instruction booklet, the qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET 2021 is 25 percent of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) ie, 50 marks out of a total of 200. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.