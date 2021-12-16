AP ECET 2021: Results of Final Round of Seat Allotment Announced

AP ECET Counselling: Seat allotment results announced on sche.ap.gov.in.
Results of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test's (AP ECET) final phase of seat allotment were declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday, 15 December.
Registrations for counselling had commenced on 8 December.
AP ECET 2021 was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) on 19 September.
Go to the official website of the APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.
Click on the 'AP ECET-2021' link on the homepage.
A new webpage will open on your screen.
Click on 'Allotment Order & Self Reporting'.
Enter your ECET counselling hall ticket number and date of birth.
Click on 'Submit'.
AP ECET seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
Candidates can also check the college-wise seat allotment list by clicking on the 'College-Wise Allotment' link.
All candidates who have been allotted a seat in the final round of seat allotment are required to self-report/report to the allotted college on or before 18 December 2021.
AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by the JNTUA on behalf of the APSCHE. It was held for lateral admission into second year regular B.E., B.Tech, B.Pharmacy courses.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the APSCHE.
