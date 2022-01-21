AP ICET Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result to be Declared Today by APSCHE

Seat allotment results to be announced on sche.ap.gov.in. Image used for representative purposes.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Friday, 21 January 2022, will declare the seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 round 2 counselling.
Candidates who registered for the same will be able to check seat allotment result on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in or icet-sche.aptonline.in.
Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE): icet-sche.aptonline.in or sche.ap.gov.in
Click on 'AP ICET - 2021' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on AP ICET seat allotment result link
Enter your registered credentials and login
Your AP ICET 2021 second round seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Download and save your allotment letter
"Once the entire allocation process is completed the candidate will be allowed to download the Provisional allotment orders from the website," reads the instruction manual of AP ICET.
It further added that after downloading of the provisional allotment order, candidates will be provided a separate option “SELF REPORTING TO THE COLLGE-ONLINE” to report to the allocated college. The college reporting date is Saturday, 22 January 2022.
For more details about AP ICET 2021 counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.
