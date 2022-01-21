AP ICET Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result to be Declared Today by APSCHE

"Once the entire allocation process is completed the candidate will be allowed to download the Provisional allotment orders from the website," reads the instruction manual of AP ICET.

It further added that after downloading of the provisional allotment order, candidates will be provided a separate option “SELF REPORTING TO THE COLLGE-ONLINE” to report to the allocated college. The college reporting date is Saturday, 22 January 2022.

For more details about AP ICET 2021 counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.