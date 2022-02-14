Andhra Pradesh Board SSC, Inter 2022 Exams Time Table Released, Check Exam Dates

AP SSC, Inter time table released. Image used for representative purposes.
(Image: iStock)
AP SSC, Inter Tim Table 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education and the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the time table (date sheet) of SSC (Class 10) and inter (Class 12) exams 2022.
Students who are enrolled to appear for Andhra Pradesh (AP) board Class 10/12 exams for the academic year 2021-2022 can download and check the exam time table from the official websites of the boards: bse.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.
Here is the complete schedule of AP Board SSC and Inter Exams 2022.
02 May: First Language Group A, First Language Paper- I (Composite Course)
04 May: Second Language
05 May: English
07 May: Mathematics
09 May: Physical Science
10 May: Biological Science
11 May: Social Studies
12 May: First Language Paper-2, OSSC Main Language Paper-1
13 May: OSSC Main Language Paper-2, SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
08 April: Second Language paper 1
11 April: English paper 1
13 April: Mathematic paper 1A, Botany paper 1, Civics paper 1
18 April: Mathematic paper 1B, Zoology paper 1, History paper 1
20 April: Physics paper 1, Economics paper 1
22 April: Chemistry paper 1, Commerce paper 1, Sociology paper 1, Fine arts, Music paper 1
25 April: Public Admiration paper 1, Logic paper 1, Bridge course maths paper 1 (for BPC students)
27 April: Modern Language paper 1, Geography paper 1
09 April: Second Language paper 2
12 April: English paper 2
16 April: Mathematic paper 2A, Botany paper 2, Civics paper 2
19 April: Mathematic paper 2B, Zoology aper 2, History paper 2
21 April: Physics paper 2, Economics paper 2
23 April: Chemistry paper 2, Commerce paper 2, Sociology paper 2, Fine arts, Music paper 2
26 April: Public Admiration paper 2, Logic paper 2, Bridge course maths paper 2 (for BPC students)
28 April: Modern Language paper 2, Geography paper 2
For more updates about Andhra Pradesh SSC and Inter board exam, candidates are advised to check the official website of the board.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)