Andhra Pradesh Board SSC, Inter 2022 Exams Time Table Released, Check Exam Dates

AP SSC, Inter Tim Table 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education and the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the time table (date sheet) of SSC (Class 10) and inter (Class 12) exams 2022.

Students who are enrolled to appear for Andhra Pradesh (AP) board Class 10/12 exams for the academic year 2021-2022 can download and check the exam time table from the official websites of the boards: bse.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.