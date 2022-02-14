Telangana SSC Time Table 2022 Released: Check Details

Check Telangana SSC Time Table 2022
The exam schedule for the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams for the academic year 2021-22, has been released by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education.
The SSC exams are scheduled to be conducted from 11 May 2022 to 20 May 2022.
Additionally, candidates must note that the schedule released is applicable to all regular and private applicants who have previously failed the SSC public exams.
The exam timings for all Telangana SSC exams will be 09:30 am to 12:45 pm, barring the SSC vocational course theory paper that shall be held from 09:30 am to 11:30 am.
Additionally, candidates must note that even if a public holiday falls on any exam date mentioned in the Telangana SSC exam schedule, the SSC 2022 exams will continue as planned.
As for the paper pattern of the Telangana SSC 2022 exam, students are instructed to complete the objective paper (part-B) in the last half hour, for all subjects.
Additionally, candidates must note that all the academic course subjects and papers will be the same for both SSC and OSSC candidates.
For more information on the Telangana SSC 2022 exams, please visit bse.telangana.gov.in.