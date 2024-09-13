Andhra Pradesh APPSC Result 2024 Declared: Direct Link to Download Result PDF

APPSC Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially announced the results for various positions under Notification No.09/2024. To check and download their results, candidates who participated in these exams can go to the commission's official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC results are available in a PDF format. The examination, which was administered by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, was held between 8 July and 2 August 2024.