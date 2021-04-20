Amid COVID Surge in India, ICSE Cancels Class-10 Examinations

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, the ICSE council has cancelled the Class-10 board exams, a circular issued late on Monday, 19 April, stated.

“The ICSE (Class 10) 2021 Examination: Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) 2021 Examination. The options given in the earlier circular dated 16th April 2021 now stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest (sic),” read the circular signed by Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

Earlier, the Class-10 examinations had been deferred.