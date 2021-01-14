‘Amazon Academy’ Launched to Aid Students with JEE Preparations

In a statement, Amazon India said that the online preparation will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the JEE, through curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the web and on Google Play Store.

“Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEE preparatory resources at launch, including specially crafted mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step-by-step solutions for practice,” the statement said.