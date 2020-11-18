Allahabad HC Issues Notice to NTA Over Declaring NEET 2020 Result

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 17 November, issued a notice to the National Testing Agency over the declaration of the NEET 2020 results, without deciding on objections to a couple of questions in the examination. The NEET 2020 medical entrance exam results were declared on 16 October.

The Bench of justice Rajnish Kumar issued the notice on a writ petition moved by Saliha Khan and others. The next hearing of the petition is scheduled for 23 November.

The petitioners said in their plea that the NEET 2020 exam was held in September and objections to questions were invited through a notice on 27 September.

According to the petitioners, they deposited the required fee and submitted objections to two questions. The petitioners said the NTA announced the result on 16 October without deciding on their objections.