Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT, PGT Posts Now

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment drive 2022: Selection Process

The selection process for the Sainik School Chandrapur recruitment drive 2022 shall be done on the basis of three rounds – the Written Examination, Class Demonstration, and Interview.

Candidates must note that all candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% marks in the Written examination in order to qualify for the class demonstration.

As for the dates for the first phase of the written examination, candidates must note that the datesheet shall be published on the school website,15 days before the commencement of the exam.