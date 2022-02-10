Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT, PGT Posts Now

Check Sainik School vacancies for TGT, PGT posts, eligbility criteria, selection process, application fees and more
ujjwala lakhanpal
Education
Published:

Sainik School Recruitment 2022 has commenced for TGT, PGT posts

|

(Photo: istock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sainik School Recruitment 2022 has commenced for TGT, PGT posts</p></div>

A recruitment drive is being conducted by Sainik School, Chandrapur for TGT, PGT and other posts.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website of Sainik School Chandrapur – sainikschoolchandrapur.com.

Candidates must note that applications are open only till 28 February 2022. Hence, they are advised to apply as soon as possible.

However, the school administration may increase, decrease, or cancel the number of vacancies available due to administrative or policy reasons.

Let's take a look at the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment drive 2022: Total Vacancies

  • TGT Hindi: 1 Post

  • PGT English: 1 Post

  • PGT Physics: 1 Post

  • PGT Chemistry: 1 Post

  • PGT Mathematics: 1 Post

  • PGT Biology: 1 Post

  • PGT Computer Science: 1 Post

  • Lab Assistant Physics: 1 Post

  • Lab Assistant Chemistry: 1 Post

  • Lab Assistant Biology: 1 Post

Also ReadSBI SCO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online for 48 Assistant Manager Vacancies
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment drive 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualifications and age limit for the Sainik School Chandrapur recruitment drive 2022 in the recruitments tab on sainikschoolchandrapur.com

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment drive 2022: Selection Process

The selection process for the Sainik School Chandrapur recruitment drive 2022 shall be done on the basis of three rounds – the Written Examination, Class Demonstration, and Interview.

Candidates must note that all candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% marks in the Written examination in order to qualify for the class demonstration.

As for the dates for the first phase of the written examination, candidates must note that the datesheet shall be published on the school website,15 days before the commencement of the exam.

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment drive 2022: Application Fees

The application fees for the Sainik School Chandrapur recruitment drive 2022 is as follows according to categories

For General and OBC categories: Rs 500

For SC and ST categories: Rs 250

For more information and details on the Sainik School Chandrapur recruitment drive 2022, please visit sainikschoolchandrapur.com.

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT