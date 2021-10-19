AISSEE 2022 Entrance Exam to be conducted on 9 January 2022
The National Testing Agency (NTA) shall be conducting the All Indian Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2022 for admission to Classes 6 and 7 in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2022-23.
Sainik Schools are a group of english-medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They are managed by the Sainik Schools Society (Ministry of Defence) and are essentially constructed to prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and other training academies for officers in the defence forces.
The information bulletin at the official website of the Sainik Schools contains all relevant information pertaining to the scheme, duration, medium and syllabus of the examination.
The list of the various Sainik Schools with their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities and passing requirements shall also be notified in the bulletin.
Candidates are advised to check the website at www.nta.ac.in for more details. Candidates can apply online only at https://aissee.nta.nic.in between 27 September 2021 and 26 October 2021. The interested candidates are advised to not delay their applications.
Candidates are also required to fill the examination fee online using either debit or credit cards or internet banking. Wallets like PAYTM Wallet can also be used.