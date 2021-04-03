MAT 2021 February Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It

All India Management Association (AIMA) on Friday, 2 April, declared the result of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February, 2021 exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website: mat.aima.in.
MAT is a standardised test to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes in management institutes across the country. It is used for admission to management programmes in over 600 business schools in India.
MAT 2021 was held as paper based test (PBT), computer based test (CBT), and Internet based test (IBT). Phase 1 of the same was conducted on 20 February, whereas, the Phase 2 exam was conducted on 24 March 2021, reported Hindustan Times.
