AIBE XVI Registration Deadline Extended to 31 March

The last date to register online for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI has been extended to 31 March 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do so on AIBE’s official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the official notification, candidates are allowed to submit their application fee till 2 April. Whereas, they can complete their application form till 5 April. Admit card for the AIBE XVI examination will br released on 10 April.