AIBE 16 Exam Postponed, Registration Extended Till 30 April

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the last date of registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI (16) to 30 April.

BCI has also decided to postpone the AIBE 16 exam. The official notice reads, “The date of registration for AIBE 16 is extended till 30 April 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon.”

Candidates who want to apply for AIBE 16 can do it on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Earlier, the last date of registration was 31 March. Whereas, the admit card for the same was scheduled to release on 10 April. But, with the extended deadline for registration, release of admit card has also been postponed. Dates for the same are expected to be released soon.