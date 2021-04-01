AIBE 16 Exam Postponed, Registration Extended Till 30 April

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the last date of registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI (16) to 30 April.
BCI has also decided to postpone the AIBE 16 exam. The official notice reads, “The date of registration for AIBE 16 is extended till 30 April 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon.”
Candidates who want to apply for AIBE 16 can do it on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com
Earlier, the last date of registration was 31 March. Whereas, the admit card for the same was scheduled to release on 10 April. But, with the extended deadline for registration, release of admit card has also been postponed. Dates for the same are expected to be released soon.
BCI on Tuesday, 30 March, also declared the result of AIBE 15. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at AIBE’s official website.
AIBE is a national-level examination to examine an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India. After passing the examination, candidates are awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined