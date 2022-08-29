AIAPGET 2022 Correction Window To Open Today for Edits and Corrections

The application correction window for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 will be opened from today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now allow the candidates to correct and edit the submitted application.

Candidates can submit the corrections to the agency in the particulars in the online application forms for which they will have to pay an additional fees (depending on the changes made in the application form). The application correction window will be open till 31 August 2022, 11:50 pm.

Candidates can edit the AIAPGET application form by visiting the official website – aiapget.nta.nic.in.