Agniveer Scheme: Eligibility To Apply, Age Restrictions And More

The Agniveer scheme in the Indian Army is now recruiting young men to serve in the armed forces for four years. The scheme has been in effect since 2022, and many young men in the country are now considering enrolling in it.

One of the most pressing questions regarding the eligibility of married men for the Agniveer scheme is whether or not they can apply. Under the scheme, only unmarried candidates can apply for the Agniveer post. Married men are not permitted to apply for the position of Agniveer.

Aside from the marriage restrictions, the scheme also has age requirements. The minimum age for applying for the Agniveer scheme is 17.5 years, and the maximum age is 21 years. The age limit may differ for reserved category candidates.