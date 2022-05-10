'Against India's Ethos': UGC to Sharda University on 'Hindutva Fascism' Question

A question asked to Sharda University students about the similarity between fascism/Nazism and Hindu right wing (Hindutva), stirred a controversy.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought a report from Sharda University over a question on similarities between 'Hindutva' and fascism, which was asked in the institute's political science exam, terming it as "objectionable."
The UGC, in a notice to the private university on Saturday, 14 May, said that the question went against the spirit and ethos of the country.
The UGC also asked for a detailed report on the steps taken by the university to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.
A question asked to first-year students of Sharda University in their BA Political Science examination had stirred a controversy online last week.
The question read as follows: “Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments.” The subjective question held 7 marks in the 50-mark paper for the Political Ideologies course.
The committee sent a show-cause notice to the faculty members who had devised the question paper, and conveyed that the question may not be used for the purpose of evaluation by the examiners.
A statement by Sharda University read, “The University fraternity is totally averse to any line of thought which distorts the great national identity and the inclusive culture inherent in our national ethos.”
(With inputs from PTI.)
