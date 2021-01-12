IIT JAM 2021 Admit Cards Released, Check Details & Direct Link

The admit card for Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 was released by its conducting body, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore on its official website.
The admit card was released on Monday, 11 January, and the registered candidates can download their admit card jam.iisc.ac.in. JAM 2021 will be conducted on 14 February, 2021.
According to the website, “A printout of the downloaded Admit Card must be brought to the Test Centre along with the original and valid photo identification. The candidate has to give the details of this ID proof while filling the online application. No candidate will be permitted to appear in JAM 2021 examination without a valid Admit Card, and a valid and original ID.”
JAM 2021 Examination will be conducted ONLINE only as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for seven test papers, namely, (i) Biotechnology (BT), (ii) Chemistry (CY), (iii) Economics (EN), (iv) Geology (GG), (v) Mathematics (MA), (vi) Mathematical Sciences (MS) and (vii) Physics (PH).
The exam will be conducted in two sessions. Session one (09:30 AM to 12:30 PM) will be for Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics and Physics. Whereas session two (03:00 PM to 06:00 PM) will be for Chemistry, Economics, Geology, and Mathematics.
All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2021 will be of entirely objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Result for JAM 2021 is scheduled to be announced on 20 March 2021.
