Admit Card Released for ICAI CA January Exam 2021: Check Details

According to a notice published by the ICAI on 11 December 2020, “Chartered Accountant Examinations for the students who had opted-out of the November 2020 Examinations and opted for November 2020 Cycle - II is scheduled from 21st January 2021 to 7th February, 2021.”

According to the notice, foundation course exams will be conducted on 21, 23, 25 and 28 January 2021.

Examination for Intermediate Course (IPC), Group-I (under old and new scheme) will be held on 22, 24, 27 and 29 January 2021. Whereas, dates for Group-II examinations under the old scheme are 1, 3 and 5 February 2021, and 1, 3, 5 and 7 February 2021 under new scheme.