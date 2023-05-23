An Interfaith Couple, a Demolition, a Life on the Run: No Place for Love in MP?

A year since they got married in April 2022, Aqib and Manvi have been on the run. "The society still holds a grudge against us and our relationship because we don't practice the same religion. Even a year later, we do not feel safe," Manvi told The Quint.

Even Aqib's family wasn't spared. Around the same time, his family of eight was humiliated, stripped of their dignity , and their only home demolished.