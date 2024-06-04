East Delhi Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all seven seats of Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT) went to polls in phase six on 25 May.



The ruling party AAP and Congress have entered into an alliance as part of the INDIA bloc. According to the seat-sharing agreement between the two, Congress fielded its candidates on three seats and AAP has nominated members on the remaining four seats. BJP is contesting all seven seats alone.



BJP has been making clean sweep in the past two Lok Sabha elections (2019 and 2014) in Delhi, winning all seven seats. This year, Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the alleged excise policy scam is said to be an influencing factor in Delhi’s polls.