'How Many Abhayas Will it Take?': Durgapur Rape Case Revives Old Ghosts for TMC

Even as many in the capital city of West Bengal were celebrating Kolkata's 'safest city' tag for a fourth consecutive year last week on social media, yet another case of sexual violence in nearby Durgapur, about 200 km from the capital, seems to have cast aspersions on the authenticity of the status.

On Friday evening at around 8 pm, a student in her early twenties from Odisha, studying at a private medical college in Durgapur had stepped out of the campus with a classmate for a meal. According to allegations, five local youths dragged her into roadside bushes and gang-raped her.

The case was an immediate reminder of the gruesome rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College Hospital last year and the gang rape of a student at a law college in south Kolkata earlier this year. Ironically, Kolkata has been recognised as the safest city for four consecutive years. Recently, data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reaffirmed this distinction.

The latest rape case at Durgapur has not only exposed significant lapses in the state's security framework but also raised questions about the validity of such surveys.