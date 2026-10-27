Inside Doctor, Activist's Arrests as Odisha Cracks Down on Anti-Mining Protests

The arrest of Sequeira, however, is part of a prolonged and sustained crackdown on all those who oppose mining in the bauxite rich hills of the adjacent districts of Kalahandi and Rayagada.

On 26 March, tribal rights activist Lingaraj Azad, president of the Samajwadi Jan Parishad (SJP) advisor to both Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti (NSS) and Maa, Maati, Mali Suraksha Parishad, was arrested along with his SJP associate Suresh Sangam. Both of them have been languishing in jail ever since. On 10 September, NSS president Lada Sikaka was arrested and put behind bars on what activists say are cooked up charges.

“There is a pattern to all these arrests. For example, the FIR on the basis of which Dr Sequeira was arrested did not even have his name while he has secured anticipatory bail in the one case where he has been named. The modus operandi of the police is to leave the case open ended by naming some persons and adding ‘others.’

This ‘others’ clause comes in handy for the police when they want to arrest someone and keep him in jail,” says Narendra Mohanty, convenor of the Campaign Against Fabricated Cases (CAFC). “They use this ‘others’ part to arrest someone in another case as soon as he gets bail in one case,” he adds.

Activist Hiramal Nayak, for example, was arrested immediately after he came out of jail after securing bail in one case in another. And some of the charges pressed against activists, activists say, are a joke.

“Can you believe that one of the cases is lodged against Lingaraj Azad, who has fought relentlessly against Vedanta’s attempt to mine bauxite in the Niyamgiri hills, accuses him of taking a bribe of one lakh rupees from someone to find a job in Vedanta?” asks Samantara.