'RSS Used Digital Tech to Adapt': Jaffrelot at Dismantling Global Hindutva Event

'Dismantling Global Hindutva: Multidisciplinary Perspectives' (DGH), a three-day virtual academic conference that aims to examine the ethno-nationalist ideology’s reverberations in India and the rest of the world, began on Friday, 10 September.

Christophe Jaffrelot, a French political scientist and Indologist specialising in South Asia, was one of the speakers on the first panel at the event and opined that the notion of 'global Hindutva' is in a sense paradoxical.

“The first criterion of Hindutva was the sacred territory, the Punya Bhoomi or the sacred land. RSS chiefs had not gone abroad until the 1990s... So how such a territorialised ideology can be globalised?” he said.