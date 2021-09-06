Our Hindutva Inclusive: Sena Criticises Javed Akhtar for RSS-Taliban Comparison

Javed Akhtar.
Commenting on the controversy surrounding lyricist and former Rajya Sabha MP Javed Akhtar comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Taliban, the Shiv Sena, on Monday, 6 September, said that the idea of a Hindu rashtra of the RSS and the Sena is an inclusive one.
Reiterating its support for a Hindu rashtra in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said that Hindus should not be sidelined in their own country.
"We do not agree with his statement of comparing the RSS with the Taliban. His remarks saying that there is no difference between the goals of the Taliban and the RSS are incorrect. Javed Akhtar might have ideological differences with the RSS and he does voice them on several occasions. However, even if he has a secular ideology, it cannot mean that the ones backing the idea of a Hindu rashtra can be compared to the Taliban," the editorial said.
Reiterating its Hindutva stand, something the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeps accusing the Sena of sidelining, the editorial said that the ones criticising the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the abrogation of Article 370 are the ones with a 'Talibani' mentality.
"Many doubt the Sangh's contribution to India's freedom struggle, that's a separate issue. But the RSS is an organisation of national significance today and there cannot be two ways about it," it said.
Comparing India with countries like China, Pakistan, America and European nations, which identify as Buddhist or Christian or Islamic republics, the editorial said that "Despite having Hindus as the majority, India still bears the flag of a secular nation."
During an interaction with NDTV last week, Akhtar had said: "Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset - be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus."
"Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same," he added.
While Mumbai BJP leader Ram Kadam has demanded an apology from Akhtar and threatened to not allow the release of any films he is associated with, Ashutosh J Dubey, the legal advisor to the BJP’s Maharashtra unit, and a Mumbai-based lawyer, has filed a police complaint against Akhtar.
Published: 06 Sep 2021,01:00 PM IST