Dhubri Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Dhubri Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Dhubri Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Dhubri was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Dhubri are Zabed Islam (AGP), Rakibul Hussain (Congress), and Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Dhubri seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Dhubri seat was won by AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal, while Congress candidate Abu Taher Bepari had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Dhubri constituency was won by AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal and Congress candidate Wazed Ali Choudhury was the runner-up.
Assam’s Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for over a decade. Party president Badruddin Ajmal has been holding this Lok Sabha seat for three consecutive terms - 2009, 2014, and 2019. Ajmal family's giant perfume business has helped Badruddin in exercising influence through philanthropic activities.
Dhubri’s demographic comprise about 55% Muslim voters. This has been helping Ajmal for the past three elections. Assam's Lok Sabha constituencies, including Dhubri, underwent delimitation in August 2023.
In 2024 elections, Ajmal's prime contender is INDIA bloc partner Congress' Rakibul Hussain. Hussain is the vice president of Assam Congress and had been a cabinet minister in Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government for 15 years. Currently, he is the deputy leader of opposition in Assam Assembly. Prior to AIUDF's formation in 2005, Congress held the popular vote, dominating the constituency’s electoral landscape for 38 years. Notably, Zabed Islam, former MLA from Dhibru’s Mankachar Assembly seat is also in the fray on the ticket of NDA's Asom Gana Parishad AGP.
It must, however, be noted that extent of Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam underwent changes in the delimitation exercise last year. According to the revised boundaries, Assembly seats that fall under Dhubri parliamentary constituency include Mankachar, Salmara South, Dhubri, Gauripur, Bilasipara West, Bilasipara East, Goalpara West, Jaleswar, Golakganj, Goalpara East.
Dhubri is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Assam.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats underwent polling in the first three phases. Voting for five seats were held in phase one on 19 April, five seats in phase two on 26 April, and four seats in phase three on 7 May. This year, Assam recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of over 81%.
Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on eleven of them, while its NDA partners – UPPL and AGP are competing on one and two seats, respectively. Among its INDIA opponents in the state, Congress is fielding candidates from 13 seats and has left the one remaining seat for AJP. Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF will be a key contestant to watch out for on certain seats.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Assam, BJP won nine seats, while Congress emerged victorious on three. One seat each was won by AIUDF and an independent candidate. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won seven seats, Congress won three, and AIUDF managed to win three seats, leaving one for an independent candidate.
