Dewas Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh went to polls in the first four phases of voting. The state recorded about 65% voter turnout in polling across the four phases.



State’s ruling party BJP is contesting on all the 29 Lok Sabha seats. Congress and SP formed an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. According to their seat-sharing agreement, Congress fielded candidates on 28 seats, while SP got Khajuraho's seat under its account. However, in the run up to the polls, SP’s candidature in Khajuraho was rejected and Congress' candidate from Indore withdrew his nomination, leaving Congress' total candidates to 27. In Khajuraho, Congress and SP have extended their support to the candidate of All India Forward Bloc.



BJP won unprecedented 28 out of the 29 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. Congress could win just one seat. BJP's performance was a step-up from the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, when it won 27 seats, while Congress won 2 seats.