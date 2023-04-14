Supreme Court Urges DDA To Consider Plight of Sarojini Nagar Jhuggi Dwellers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 11 April, urged the Delhi Development Authority to consider the plight of jhuggi dwellers from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, terming it a "humane problem."

A Bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and KM Joseph orally asked the Additional Solicitor General to "make use of his good offices" to find a solution to the problem. "It's a humane problem. We have to see it in that way", the bench commented," the Bench said, according to LiveLaw.