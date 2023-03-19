Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's Residence Over Remarks During Bharat Jodo Yatra

On Sunday, 19 March, the Delhi police reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek information about 'sexual harassment' victims that he had alluded to in a speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police had issued a notice seeking information on the same.

What have the police said?

According to Hindustan Times, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order) told reporters, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped...We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to the victims."

What did Rahul Gandhi say during the yatra?

When he was in Srinagar during the yatra, Rahul Gandhi shared anecdotes about women who were raped and had reached out to him.

He had said, "When I was walking, there were a lot of women who were crying… Few of them got emotional after seeing me. But there were women who told me they have been raped, they have been molested. Few said they were molested by their relatives/known persons. When I asked them if I should call the police, they said no and wanted me to know. They didn’t want to inform the police because they said they would face more issues..."

The Delhi police said that Gandhi was sent a questionnaire to get more details as the women had not approached the police.

Has the Congress Responded?

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a statement, "It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn't they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi's legal team will respond to it as per law."

After the notice was issued on Thursday, the Congress said on its official Twitter account, "A govt rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi & Adani’s relationship hides behind its police. 45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him & spoke about harassment & violence they may have faced."