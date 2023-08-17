'He Remains Silent': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Slams PM Modi Over Manipur Unrest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 17 August, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unrest in Manipur, saying that the latter continues to "remain silent" over the months-long atrocities in the state.
Addressing the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the last day of the special session, Kejriwal said, "For 190 days after the Manipur incident, which resulted in 6500 FIRs being launched, PM Modi remained silent. Despite the burning of 4,000 houses, 60,000 people going homeless, and over 250 deaths, PM Modi remained silent."
Kejriwal said that while the Manipur unrest is painful, what is more painful is the BJP's "lack of interest" in the state.
He also said that the violence in Manipur was a topic of discussion even in foreign countries." This (the violence in Manipur) was a topic of discussion in the European Parliament and among American politicians, but the PM remained silent."
Kejriwal further said that when a horrific video went viral on social media showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the state's CM N Biren Singh stated that it was a "common occurrence".
Further, he commented on the BJP's statement that the Prime Minister visited the Northeast 50 times over the last few years.
"But if relatives don’t come during times of trouble, how will it feel? Why does the Prime Minister always sit in his room during a crisis? The entire nation is stunned and seeking answers from him," Kejriwal said.
Further, he said that this is not the first time in the last nine years that PM Modi has become silent while facing troubles. He alleged that "the Prime Minister had locked himself in his room in silence".
Kejriwal further mentioned that PM Modi took pictures with wrestlers when they won medals, but did not intervene in the protests of women wrestlers, alleging sexual harassment by BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Kejriwal also said that the Prime Minister knows that China has been "observing us" for nine years, but continues to remain silent over the issue.
Kejriwal said that PM Modi has been accused of focusing on business and not protecting the country's defense. He criticised the Prime Minister's actions, stating that he wanted to see a PM who defended India's interests rather than merely hold hands with the Chinese President. Kejriwal also criticised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for comparing India to China, arguing that small economies don't fight with big ones.
He also slammed the BJP for insulting former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, "who confronted China".
Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP acted in a favourable way towards accused businessmen Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, and Mehul Choksi.
Kejriwal said the people of the nation want the PM to take action to ensure the nation's well-being and address concerns about the Hindenburg scandal.
Kejriwal also questioned why the PM doesn't imprison 16,000 willful defaulters in Lakhimpur Kheri, "despite a Union Minister's son driving a jeep over farmers during a farmer protest".
Concluding his speech at the Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal urged the Prime Minister to address the Manipur issue along with other issues facing the country.
