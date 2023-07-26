Delhi CM Kejriwal Writes to FM Sitharaman Over Tax Share Discrimination

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 25 July, wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the people of Delhi facing 'discrimination' over the past 23 years. In the letter, Kejriwal urged Sitharaman for fair treatment in the upcoming 16th Central Finance Commission.

The letter said that Delhiites paid Rs 1.78 lakh crore in income taxes, but the Centre reduced its share to zero in FY 2023–24. The CM wrote that Delhi received only Rs 350 crore in FY 2022–2023, when it should have received Rs. 7,378 crore; Delhi’s share of central taxes was frozen for the last 23 years.

Kejriwal requested that Delhi be considered a unique case and included in the 16th Finance Commission Terms of Reference.