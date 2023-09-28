Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates 32 Students For Clearing NDA Exam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo: X/@ArvindKejriwal)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 27 September congratulated 32 students from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School on successfully passing the NDA exam.
Taking it on X, CM Kejriwal said, "Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest numbers from any school across the country."
Kejriwal also said that the Armed Forces Preparatory School has demonstrated "excellent results" and is expected to see more Delhi students successfully pass the NDA exam in the future.
Further, his post read, "In just one year, Delhi’s Armed Forces Preparatory School has shown excellent results. I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation."
