Photos: Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann Inaugurate Schools Of Eminence In Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurate a School of Eminence in Punjab.
(Photo: X/@BhagwantMann)
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated 13 new Schools of Eminence on Sunday, 4 March, In Punjab.
Kejriwal and Mann visited the Ludhiana school, while twelve other schools were inaugurated virtually, reported The Indian Express.
The School of Eminence in Ludhiana is the first government school in Punjab with a swimming pool, basketball court, and tennis court, the report added.
Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, “Even the biggest private schools in Ludhiana won’t have a pool on the school premises. If you look at this school, one can’t believe it’s a government school. If this school was private and not government, its fees would have been Rs 15,000 per month, but we have created this school for the children from underprivileged families."
"Last year, 1 lakh children had applied to the School of Eminence; after taking the test, 8,200 children were admitted. In previous governments, calls were made to ministers and MLAs to get children admitted to private schools. Nowadays, calls are received for admission in schools of eminence," he added.
Meanwhile, Mann claimed that his government's aims at providing quality education to students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.
He further claimed that a paradigm shift is occurring in the education sector, with private school students now transferring to government schools.
