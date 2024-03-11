Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Kickstart AAP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kurukshetra

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, launched the AAP's poll campaign for Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in Haryana on Sunday, 10 March.
Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal urged people in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency to vote for his party candidate, Sushil Gupta.
"This time for the Lok Sabha elections from Kurukshetra constituency, Sushil Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party from INDIA alliance will contest. In the last 10 years, there have been 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana. All 10 seats for 10 years you’ve given to the BJP. What have they done for you in the last 10 years?" said Delhi CM Kejriwal.
Kejriwal criticised the BJP and the elected 10 MPs of Haryana allegedly for not supporting and ignoring women wrestlers during instances of violence, stopping farmers during protests, and not being the voice of unemployed youth seeking jobs.
"Last year, the harvest of farmers was destroyed, and they were asking for compensation, but the Khattar government in Haryana didn’t give it. Where were the 10 MPs then? Don’t make the same mistake this time. Make Sushil Gupta your candidate. He will be your voice in Parliament," claimed Kejriwal.
Furthermore, Kejriwal said, "Today we launched AAP’s campaign in Kurukshetra with the slogan 'Badlenge Kurukshetra-Badlenge Haryana, ibke INDIA Ko Jitana.' If Kurukshetra will change, Haryana will change, and if Haryana will change, then India will win."
(With PTI inputs)
