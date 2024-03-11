Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal Launch AAP's Lok Sabha Campaign In Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party launches their Lok Sabha Poll Campaign in Punjab.
(Photo: Screengrab/Youtube)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, launched AAP's Lok Sabha election campaign for 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state on Monday, 11 March.
While addressing the gathering in Mohali, Mann said, "I want to tell the people of Punjab why it is important to have these 13 seats. The central government doesn’t want Punjab to grow. They have stopped our 8,000 crore of Punjab’s money. If we get this money back, I can help the unemployed youth, open clinics, open more schools of eminence and maintain roads and lakes."
Meanwhile, Kejriwal said, "We want to thank the people of Punjab who made us win with a huge majority two years ago. The people of Punjab made history by making all the big-name politicians at the time lose and making us win with 92 out of 117 seats."
He further claimed, "At a time in Punjab, there was a negative situation, a problem of law and order, rising electricity bills and no electricity, inflation, farmers being troubled, and businessmen and industrialists leaving."
"You gave 92 out of 117 seats, and we are very thankful. Another election is coming in which there are 13 seats. We want these 13 seats for you and your family and to make Rangla Punjab," said Kejriwal.
