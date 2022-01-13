Omicron Third Wave: Is Delhi Really Close to the Peak? Experts Weigh in

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, some experts, including Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, have claimed that the latest wave to hit the capital will peak around 15 January, after which cases are expected to go down.

On Wednesday, 12 January, Delhi logged 27,561 fresh COVID cases, which is a 29 percent rise in the last 24 hours and the highest number of cases recorded in single day since April 2021. The positivity rate touched 26 percent, which was the highest in seven months.

However, experts say there is a silver lining in sight.