India’s R-Naught Value at 4, Covid Peak Expected Between 1-15 Feb: IIT Study

The peak in current wave is expected to come between 1-15 Feb and it is expected to be sharper than earlier peaks.
India’s R-naught value which indicates the spread of Covid-19 was recorded at 4 this week. The figure suggests a very high infection transmission rate, according to a preliminary analysis by IIT Madras that predicts the peak of the third wave between 1-15 February.
A pandemic is considered to end if this value falls below 1.
Based on the analysis by IIT Madras, the R0 value was nearly 2.9 nationally in the past week (25-31 December).
The number touched 4 this week (1-6 January).
Dr Jayant Jha, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT Madras, said that R0 depends on three things: transmissibility probability, contact rate and the expected time interval in which infection can happen.
“With the increase in quarantine measures or restrictions, maybe the contact rate will go down and then in that case, R0 can decrease,” he said.
The Union Health Ministry, on 6 January, warned of an exponential rise in the number of coronavirus cases in India, which is believed to be driven by the Omicron variant.
The ministry also highlighted that the country’s R naught value is 2.69, higher than the 1.69 recorded during the second wave of the pandemic.
"The peak in the current wave is expected to come between 1-15 February and it is expected to be sharper than earlier peaks," Jha said, adding that this wave will be different from the previous waves because of vaccination and factors like less social distancing seen this time.
“But the advantage here is that almost 50 percent of the population this time has got vaccinated,” he added.
Meanwhile, India logged at least 1,41,986 fresh coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372 on Saturday, 8 January. Of this, 3,071 cases are that of the Omicron variant, the Union Health Ministry said.
