India’s R-Naught Value at 4, Covid Peak Expected Between 1-15 Feb: IIT Study

India’s R-naught value which indicates the spread of Covid-19 was recorded at 4 this week. The figure suggests a very high infection transmission rate, according to a preliminary analysis by IIT Madras that predicts the peak of the third wave between 1-15 February.

A pandemic is considered to end if this value falls below 1.

Based on the analysis by IIT Madras, the R0 value was nearly 2.9 nationally in the past week (25-31 December).

The number touched 4 this week (1-6 January).